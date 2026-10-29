You can now text your ChatGPT agent to handle tasks
What's the story
OpenAI has introduced a new feature that lets you communicate with your ChatGPT Dot agent through regular messaging apps. The update is aimed at enabling users to assign tasks without having to open the ChatGPT app. The beta version of this texting feature is being rolled out for ChatGPT Pro users in the US, supporting Apple's iMessage and Android's RCS platforms.
User guide
How to set up the new texting feature
Setting up the new texting feature is a simple process. Users have to open their Dot's profile in the ChatGPT mobile or desktop app, or on desktop web, and select 'Texting.'
After verifying their phone number and saving the contact sent by Dot, they can start messaging it.
For iMessage users, they need to use their verified phone number, while Android users have to enable RCS in their messaging app.
Functionality
What you can do once the setup is complete
Once set up, users can assign tasks, ask Dot to monitor something, or send photos and voice messages.
The agent will respond with updates when there's something worth sharing.
Leveraging context from past ChatGPT conversations and connected channels, Dot can even decide where to send updates.
However, users have the option to limit notifications to only urgent matters if they prefer routine updates within the ChatGPT app itself.
Restrictions
Limitations of the new feature
OpenAI has assured that only users can text their Dot agent and it can only message them back. Setting up this feature doesn't give Dot or OpenAI access to other text conversations.
However, there are some limitations, such as one-to-one conversations only. The feature doesn't support group chats, phone calls, or FaceTime at the moment, but calling your Dot inside ChatGPT still works.