After AI tools, OpenAI now wants to make robots

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT, is expanding its horizons beyond software and conversational AI into physical robotics. CEO Sam Altman has announced a major recruitment drive for robotics engineers to build robots that can assist people in the real world. The move comes as China and South Korea are leading the charge in humanoid robotics.

Recruitment drive Forming a dedicated robotics team The newly formed OpenAI Robotics team is on the lookout for engineers specializing in hardware, machine learning, systems, and operations. The goal is to design, build, and manufacture robots that are "useful for society." Altman believes AI should eventually be able to assist people in the physical world, not just on screens.

Project evolution Evolving from world simulation research Altman revealed that the robotics effort at OpenAI has evolved from its world simulation research program led by researcher Aditya Ramesh. The initiative has now morphed into a dedicated robotics division focused on combining machine learning advances with purpose-built hardware. The company is now looking for full-stack hardware engineers, machine learning specialists, systems engineers, and operations professionals.

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Strategic shift A significant shift for OpenAI This announcement is significant as OpenAI has mostly focused on software-based AI systems so far. Although the company has conducted robotics research in the past, products such as ChatGPT, GPT-4o and its reasoning models have mostly been digital. The move to make robots would mark a major expansion into hardware and real-world automation for OpenAI.

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