OpenAI is working on smart speaker, glasses, and lamp
Technology
OpenAI is stepping beyond software and getting into hardware, with plans for a smart speaker, AI-powered glasses, and even a smart lamp.
The first device—a smart speaker with a built-in camera for facial recognition—is reportedly targeted for release no earlier than early 2027 and is expected to cost between $200 and $300.
Timeline for other devices
Smart glasses are on the roadmap for not before 2028, while a smart lamp prototype is also in the works (though it might not hit stores anytime soon).
Design legend Jony Ive (formerly of Apple) is helping shape these products.
The effort signals a broader ambition: bringing its artificial intelligence directly into consumers' homes, though privacy remains a challenge.