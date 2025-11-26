Next Article
OpenAI just made ChatGPT way smoother with voice and text in 1 place
Technology
OpenAI has rolled out a major ChatGPT update that blends voice and text into a single chat window.
Now, you can talk, type, see maps, and get visual answers—all without switching modes.
Replies come as text, audio, or visuals right inside your conversation.
What's new (and what stays the same)
The updated ChatGPT Voice lets you pull up maps during chats and scroll through a full transcript of your convo—super handy for catching up or switching between listening and reading.
Prefer the classic voice-only look? There's still a toggle for that in settings.
The update is rolling out gradually on both mobile and web, aiming to make conversations feel more natural and interactive for everyone.