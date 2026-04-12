OpenAI launches $100 ChatGPT tier for intensive coding users
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a new $100-a-month ChatGPT subscription, sitting right between its $20 Plus and $200 Pro plans.
This tier is built for folks who use AI tools heavily (especially for coding) and need more firepower without going all-in on the priciest option.
OpenAI plan offers fivefold Codex access
With over three million people using Codex every week, demand for smarter AI coding tools is booming.
The new plan gives users five times more Codex access than the Plus plan and helps OpenAI compete with rivals like Anthropic's Claude AI.
For now, there's even a bonus: extra Codex usage until May 31.