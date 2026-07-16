OpenAI enters hardware market with $230 Codex Keyboard
What's the story
OpenAI has officially entered the hardware market with the launch of a $230 keyboard designed specifically for its AI coding assistant, Codex. The device, dubbed Codex Micro, is a collaboration with Work Louder, a company known for making programmable keyboards and macro pads. The unique keyboard comes with light-up "Agent Keys" to show agent status and customizable Command Keys that serve as shortcuts for frequent Codex actions.
Product features
Users can also manage their AI coding agents with joystick
The Codex Micro also features a joystick for launching common workflows and a dial that adjusts how much "reasoning" an agent uses on a given task.
This way, users can manage their AI coding agents with ease, without having to rely on their phone or desktop app.
The device is controllable and customizable via the ChatGPT desktop app, making it even more user-friendly.
Market position
Codex Micro is a limited-edition device
OpenAI has clarified that the Codex Micro is a limited-edition collaboration, which means it's more of a novelty item than something aimed at mass appeal.
The company is also working on another device, a portable, screenless smart speaker that integrates with ChatGPT and features "mechanical elements that can move on their own."
However, details about this product remain scarce as it is still in development.
Legal issues
Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI
OpenAI's foray into hardware has already led to some legal troubles.
Apple has sued OpenAI and two former Apple employees in federal court, accusing them of stealing trade secrets related to Apple's manufacturing processes and products still in development.
The lawsuit also names io Products as a defendant, a company that was acquired by OpenAI last year for $6.5 billion.