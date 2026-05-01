OpenAI launches advanced account security for ChatGPT and Codex users Technology May 01, 2026

OpenAI just launched Advanced Account Security for ChatGPT and Codex users, aiming to keep your data safer from hacks and phishing.

If you turn it on, you will need to use passkeys or at least two physical security keys, no more relying on email or SMS for account recovery.

This shift is all about making it way harder for anyone to sneak into your account.