OpenAI launches advanced account security for ChatGPT and Codex users
OpenAI just launched Advanced Account Security for ChatGPT and Codex users, aiming to keep your data safer from hacks and phishing.
If you turn it on, you will need to use passkeys or at least two physical security keys, no more relying on email or SMS for account recovery.
This shift is all about making it way harder for anyone to sneak into your account.
OpenAI ends support for credential recovery
OpenAI's support team will not be able to help recover lost credentials anymore, which actually helps block some hacker tricks.
To make things easier, OpenAI teamed up with Yubico to offer discounts on YubiKey bundles.
You will also notice shorter session times and instant alerts if someone tries logging in from a new device, so you are always in the loop about what's happening with your account.