OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for Linux

The new ChatGPT app for Linux will let users access ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work, and Codex on a number of different distributions.

OpenAI has confirmed that desktop versions of Ubuntu 24.04 and 26.04 LTS, Debian 13, as well as Fedora 43 and 44 will be supported by the app.

While there are hundreds of Linux distributions in the community, these were chosen because they serve as base for many "downstream" desktop distros or "flavors."