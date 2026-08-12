OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for Linux
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a dedicated desktop application for its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The new app is specifically designed for Linux users and comes with support for a wide range of distributions. This launch comes as part of OpenAI's effort to expand the reach of its services across all major desktop operating systems.
Compatibility
Supported desktop distributions
The new ChatGPT app for Linux will let users access ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work, and Codex on a number of different distributions.
OpenAI has confirmed that desktop versions of Ubuntu 24.04 and 26.04 LTS, Debian 13, as well as Fedora 43 and 44 will be supported by the app.
While there are hundreds of Linux distributions in the community, these were chosen because they serve as base for many "downstream" desktop distros or "flavors."
Market competition
Competition in Linux space
OpenAI's launch of the ChatGPT app for Linux comes a month after Anthropic launched its own Claude desktop app for the same platform.
However, unlike OpenAI's offering, Anthropic's app is only available for Ubuntu 22.04 or later and Debian 12 or later versions.
This shows how quickly tech companies are moving to capture the growing demand among Linux users for AI chatbot services.