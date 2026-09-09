OpenAI launches ChatGPT Images 2.5 for faster, sharper image generation
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Images 2.5, making it easier to create better-looking images (think sharper details, richer textures, and more realistic lighting) all while working twice as fast as before.
With people generating more than 3 billion images with ChatGPT every week, this update is all about helping users get creative faster.
ChatGPT Sketch converts doodles to images
The standout Sketch feature lets you doodle rough ideas right in ChatGPT using @sketch, so you can turn quick drawings into finished images.
There are also handy templates for things like flyers or product shots, plus a prompt-sharing option for collaborating with friends or teammates.
Everything works across desktop, mobile, and web, so you can create wherever you are.
OpenAI launches GPT-Image-2.5 Flare and Sunburst
OpenAI also launched two API models: GPT-Image-2.5 Flare (great for social posts and fast mockups) and GPT-Image-2.5 Sunburst (for high-quality campaign visuals).
GPT-Image-2.5 Flare offers better image quality and faster results, while GPT-Image-2.5 Sunburst is perfect if you want to level up your creative projects or content game.