OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pro finance features in US with Plaid

ChatGPT 'Finances' tools use GPT-5.5

You can access these tools on the web or iOS by heading to the "Finances" sidebar or typing "@Finances, connect my accounts" in ChatGPT.

The new features use GPT-5.5 for smarter budgeting help, like making savings plans or tracking expenses, and synced data is removed within 30 days after disconnecting a service.

OpenAI plans to add even more options soon (like tax analysis) and expand access beyond Pro users after gathering feedback.