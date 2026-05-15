OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pro finance features in US with Plaid
OpenAI just launched new personal finance features for ChatGPT Pro users in the US.
Now you can connect accounts from over 12,000 financial institutions and track your spending, subscriptions, payments, and investments all in one place.
It's powered by a partnership with Plaid and built with help from the team behind personal finance startup Hiro, which OpenAI acquired in April.
ChatGPT 'Finances' tools use GPT-5.5
You can access these tools on the web or iOS by heading to the "Finances" sidebar or typing "@Finances, connect my accounts" in ChatGPT.
The new features use GPT-5.5 for smarter budgeting help, like making savings plans or tracking expenses, and synced data is removed within 30 days after disconnecting a service.
OpenAI plans to add even more options soon (like tax analysis) and expand access beyond Pro users after gathering feedback.