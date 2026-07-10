ChatGPT can now build and host websites
What's the story
OpenAI has introduced a new feature called 'ChatGPT Sites,' which allows users to create, preview, publish, and share interactive websites and lightweight apps. The feature is available in public beta for paid plans (except Free and Go) but not yet accessible in the EEA, Switzerland, or the UK. The rollout will be gradual with Pro, Pro Lite, Enterprise and Edu users getting access first followed by Plus and Business users.
Feature details
How to use ChatGPT sites
ChatGPT Sites can be accessed from ChatGPT Work on the web and Work or Codex in the desktop app. To use it, users just have to ask ChatGPT to build a website with a description of what they want. The feature can also be triggered by using @Sites in the prompt. This makes it easier for users to create websites without needing extensive coding knowledge.
Customization
Using a custom domain
ChatGPT Sites also supports custom domains, provided you already own the domain and can modify its DNS records. However, custom domains are not available for Enterprise workspaces at launch. To connect a custom domain: Open your Site's Settings and select Add domain. Enter the apex domain or subdomain you want to use. Copy the DNS records generated by Sites and add them through your domain registrar or DNS provider. Wait a few minutes for the changes to propagate.