OpenAI releases GPT-5.5-Cyber to rival Anthropic's Mythos

Enhanced capabilities

Model designed to assist vetted teams with advanced workflows

The new model, GPT-5.5-Cyber, is not a major upgrade in terms of cyber capability but is designed to assist vetted teams with advanced workflows where specialized access behavior may be important. These include tasks like vulnerability identification and triage, patch validation, and malware analysis. The company said that the general safeguards of the publicly available GPT-5.5 model would have made these tasks more difficult without this specialized version.