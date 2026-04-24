OpenAI's GPT-5.5 moves AI from replies to autonomous task execution

OpenAI has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-5.5. The new system is said to be better at coding, using computers, and conducting deeper research than its predecessors. The announcement comes just two months after the launch of GPT-5.4, highlighting the rapid pace of innovation in the AI industry.

Enhanced features GPT-5.5 can solve ambiguous problems with no guidance OpenAI President Greg Brockman emphasized the unique capabilities of GPT-5.5, saying it can tackle ambiguous problems with minimal guidance. He said, "It can look at an unclear problem and figure out just what needs to happen next." This model is seen as a major step toward revolutionizing computer work and interaction.

Model proficiency Model meets 'High' risk classification criteria OpenAI claims that GPT-5.5 excels at data analysis, code writing and debugging, software operation, online research, document creation, and spreadsheet generation. The company also stressed that while the model meets its "High" risk classification criteria (which could amplify existing pathways to severe harm), it doesn't cross the "Critical" cybersecurity risk threshold that could open unprecedented new pathways to severe harm.

Advertisement

Deployment strategy Availability and integration of GPT-5.5 OpenAI is making GPT-5.5 available to its paid subscribers, including Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users in ChatGPT and Codex. The company said the model would be integrated into its application programming interface "very soon," but warned that those deployments would require "different safeguards."

Advertisement