OpenAI launches GPT-5.6 models after Trump administration requested pause

Sol priced $5/$30 per million tokens

Sol is now way cheaper than rivals ($5 for input and $30 for output per million tokens) and packs fresh features like "max" mode for advanced reasoning and "ultra" mode that lets it run sub-agents.

OpenAI has also added strict safety measures after lots of scrutiny; right now, you'll need special approval to use GPT-5.6 during its preview phase, but wider access is coming soon.