OpenAI launches GPT-5.6 models after Trump administration requested pause
Technology
OpenAI just launched GPT-5.6, its newest set of AI models: Sol (premium), Terra (for heavy-duty tasks), and Luna (budget pick).
These models are built for things like coding, cybersecurity, and biology projects, and the release was held up a bit at the Trump administration's request.
Sol priced $5/$30 per million tokens
Sol is now way cheaper than rivals ($5 for input and $30 for output per million tokens) and packs fresh features like "max" mode for advanced reasoning and "ultra" mode that lets it run sub-agents.
OpenAI has also added strict safety measures after lots of scrutiny; right now, you'll need special approval to use GPT-5.6 during its preview phase, but wider access is coming soon.