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OpenAI launches Astra, its most powerful AI model yet
GPT-6 Astra is aimed at achieving AGI

OpenAI launches Astra, its most powerful AI model yet

By Akash Pandey
Sep 04, 2026
09:28 am
What's the story

OpenAI has launched its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, the GPT-6 Astra. The company claims that this new model is a major step toward achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to announce the release of GPT-6 Astra, calling it the "best model in the world for computer use, professional work, science, coding, cybersecurity, and more."

AGI era

We're now in the AGI era: OpenAI President

OpenAI President Greg Brockman said during a media briefing that "it's not unreasonable to feel that we are now in the AGI era."

He believes that future generations may look back at the release of Astra as a defining moment in AI history.

This sentiment was echoed by Altman, who thinks this model will "enable a new generation of entrepreneurship, scientific discovery, and building."

Twitter Post

Altman says it's the best model in the world

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Performance benchmarks

Astra outperforms GPT-5.6 Sol on software engineering tasks

OpenAI has touted GPT-6 Astra as the "best model for software engineering to date."

The company shared benchmark results showing that Astra outperformed both its predecessor, GPT-5.6 Sol, and Anthropic's Fable models on tasks such as bug detection and terminal execution.

In these tests, Astra scored an impressive 98% on FrontierMath Tier 4 and a near-perfect 99.9% on ARC-AGI 3.

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Versatility

Model can autonomously conduct online research, analyze scientific data

Astra isn't just limited to coding tasks. It can perform a range of activities like filling online forms, organizing calendars, conducting online research, and analyzing scientific data.

The model can also create websites, install and test software, draft legal documents, or prepare tax returns.

In a launch video posted online, Astra was seen performing these tasks autonomously based on user requests.

Cybersecurity

Astra also addresses cybersecurity concerns

With the launch of Astra, OpenAI is also addressing concerns about AI's role in cybersecurity.

The model scored a perfect 100% on ExploitBench during cybersecurity testing without production safeguards.

However, OpenAI is also emphasizing safety after a recent incident involving other OpenAI agents and Hugging Face's systems.

The company claims that Astra is its "most aligned model yet," with no cases of exceeding an authorized target in evaluations based on the Hugging Face incident.

Accessibility

GPT-6 Astra now rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro users

OpenAI has started rolling out GPT-6 Astra to customers using Daybreak, its cybersecurity program.

The model will be available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users over the next week. It will also be accessible through the OpenAI API, AWS and Amazon Bedrock.

Addressing concerns over the phased release of Astra, Altman apologized for the rollout delay and assured that they are working on making it widely available soon.

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