OpenAI launches Astra, its most powerful AI model yet
What's the story
OpenAI has launched its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, the GPT-6 Astra. The company claims that this new model is a major step toward achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to announce the release of GPT-6 Astra, calling it the "best model in the world for computer use, professional work, science, coding, cybersecurity, and more."
AGI era
We're now in the AGI era: OpenAI President
OpenAI President Greg Brockman said during a media briefing that "it's not unreasonable to feel that we are now in the AGI era."
He believes that future generations may look back at the release of Astra as a defining moment in AI history.
This sentiment was echoed by Altman, who thinks this model will "enable a new generation of entrepreneurship, scientific discovery, and building."
Twitter Post
Altman says it's the best model in the world
GPT-6 Astra is here.— Sam Altman (@sama) September 3, 2026
We hope it will begin to enable a new generation of entrepreneurship, scientific discovery, and building.
We believe it is the best model in the world for computer use, professional work, science, coding, cybersecurity, and more.
It took us some extra time…
Performance benchmarks
Astra outperforms GPT-5.6 Sol on software engineering tasks
OpenAI has touted GPT-6 Astra as the "best model for software engineering to date."
The company shared benchmark results showing that Astra outperformed both its predecessor, GPT-5.6 Sol, and Anthropic's Fable models on tasks such as bug detection and terminal execution.
In these tests, Astra scored an impressive 98% on FrontierMath Tier 4 and a near-perfect 99.9% on ARC-AGI 3.
Versatility
Model can autonomously conduct online research, analyze scientific data
Astra isn't just limited to coding tasks. It can perform a range of activities like filling online forms, organizing calendars, conducting online research, and analyzing scientific data.
The model can also create websites, install and test software, draft legal documents, or prepare tax returns.
In a launch video posted online, Astra was seen performing these tasks autonomously based on user requests.
Cybersecurity
Astra also addresses cybersecurity concerns
With the launch of Astra, OpenAI is also addressing concerns about AI's role in cybersecurity.
The model scored a perfect 100% on ExploitBench during cybersecurity testing without production safeguards.
However, OpenAI is also emphasizing safety after a recent incident involving other OpenAI agents and Hugging Face's systems.
The company claims that Astra is its "most aligned model yet," with no cases of exceeding an authorized target in evaluations based on the Hugging Face incident.
Accessibility
GPT-6 Astra now rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro users
OpenAI has started rolling out GPT-6 Astra to customers using Daybreak, its cybersecurity program.
The model will be available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users over the next week. It will also be accessible through the OpenAI API, AWS and Amazon Bedrock.
Addressing concerns over the phased release of Astra, Altman apologized for the rollout delay and assured that they are working on making it widely available soon.