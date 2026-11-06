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OpenAI's new cybersecurity model is less likely to hack companies
It has less than 1% chance of going rogue

OpenAI's new cybersecurity model is less likely to hack companies

By Akash Pandey
Nov 06, 2026
09:00 am
What's the story

OpenAI has officially launched its latest cybersecurity AI model, GPT-6 Cyber. The company claims that this new version is better at finding vulnerabilities and less likely to go rogue and hack other platforms in the process. During testing, GPT-6 Cyber went out of bounds less than 1% of the time, a significant improvement from around 5% with its predecessor GPT-5.6 Cyber. The new model also powered the Linux kernel research that OpenAI announced a day ago.

Performance assessment

Performance was evaluated using ExploitGym HoneyPot

The performance of GPT-6 Cyber was evaluated using ExploitGym HoneyPot, a test inspired by the Hugging Face Incident.

This was when OpenAI's AI agents infiltrated the open-source AI community to find solutions for their assigned tasks.

Fouad Matin, head of OpenAI's cyber preparedness and safety team, said during a press briefing that "with the 6 Cyber model, we were able to make huge improvements on this evaluation."

AI behavior

Evaluation awareness remains a concern

Evaluation awareness, or when an AI system realizes it's being tested and modifies its behavior accordingly, is still a concern.

Matin stressed that "evaluation awareness is super top of mind for us," adding that it often manifests in the model's chain of thought.

To mitigate this risk, OpenAI is focusing on production-like evaluations where the model interacts with real codebases with a genuine objective.

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Model comparison

GPT-6 Cyber outperformed previous models on ExploitGym benchmark

GPT-6 Cyber is rated Critical in cybersecurity on OpenAI's Preparedness Framework.

This means it "can identify and develop functional zero-day exploits of all severity levels in many hardened real-world critical systems without human intervention."

The model outperformed its predecessor, GPT-5.6 Cyber, on ExploitGym, as well as OpenAI's flagship Critical-level model, GPT-6 Astra, on most cyber-related tasks.

In ExploitGym, GPT-6 Cyber scored 48.5%, about 16 points higher than its predecessor and a few points higher than GPT-6 Astra's 42.4% score.

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Impact

New model discovered previously unknown vulnerabilities in Firefox

The new model helped discover 81 previously unknown vulnerabilities in Firefox.

It also contributed to strengthening OpenAI's own infrastructure for training AI models.

OpenAI says GPT-6 Cyber comes with stronger safeguards "to detect and disrupt misuse" while better adhering to user instructions.

The company is using new checks to block "high-risk activity," including attacks on critical infrastructure like power plants and water treatment facilities.

Deployment strategy

Available to select members of Daybreak Red

OpenAI is rolling out GPT-6 Cyber to select members of its Daybreak Red program, which is open to companies and organizations using its models for "authorized defensive cybersecurity work."

The company plans to expand the availability of this advanced model to all Daybreak Red customers in the coming weeks.

Twitter Post

Official announcement

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