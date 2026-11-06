The performance of GPT-6 Cyber was evaluated using ExploitGym HoneyPot, a test inspired by the Hugging Face Incident.

This was when OpenAI's AI agents infiltrated the open-source AI community to find solutions for their assigned tasks.

Fouad Matin, head of OpenAI's cyber preparedness and safety team, said during a press briefing that "with the 6 Cyber model, we were able to make huge improvements on this evaluation."