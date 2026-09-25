OpenAI launches GPT-Live for real-time voice conversations at work
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-Live, making ChatGPT way better at voice conversations.
Now you can talk and listen at the same time: no more awkward pauses or waiting your turn.
It even handles interruptions smoothly, so multitasking during chats is a breeze.
OpenAI is aiming to make this part of everyday work routines for a productivity boost.
GPT-Live voice control for ChatGPT work
GPT-Live works on the web, mobile devices, and desktops, letting users with access to ChatGPT Work use voice commands to create docs, manage tasks, or interact with apps without missing a beat, even if you switch between talking and typing.
On Mac and Windows, it connects to ChatGPT Work and Codex for hands-free control.
Whether you're brainstorming ideas or getting stuff done on the go, GPT-Live is here to make things faster and, honestly, just easier.