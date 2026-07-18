OpenAI launches GPT-Live to make ChatGPT voice conversations feel real

Behind the scenes, GPT-Live uses an advanced GPT model to think through complex stuff while you're still chatting: no pauses needed.

You can use it for things like role-playing, near real-time voice translation, or getting feedback on your ideas in real time.

OpenAI says it works great for long chats (up to 40 minutes) and is free on chatgpt.com's Voice Mode, with extra features if you go for the paid version.