OpenAI launches GPT-Live to make ChatGPT voice conversations feel real
Technology
OpenAI just dropped GPT-Live, making ChatGPT's voice mode feel way more like a real conversation.
Now you can talk, interrupt, or change what you're saying on the fly. ChatGPT keeps up without missing a beat.
It handles even tricky questions smoothly, so conversations flow naturally instead of getting awkward or choppy.
OpenAI's GPT-Live uses advanced GPT model
Behind the scenes, GPT-Live uses an advanced GPT model to think through complex stuff while you're still chatting: no pauses needed.
You can use it for things like role-playing, near real-time voice translation, or getting feedback on your ideas in real time.
OpenAI says it works great for long chats (up to 40 minutes) and is free on chatgpt.com's Voice Mode, with extra features if you go for the paid version.