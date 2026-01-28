OpenAI's new tool brings vibe coding to scientific research

OpenAI has launched a new AI-powered workspace called Prism. The tool is available for free to anyone with a ChatGPT account. It serves as an advanced word processor and research assistant for scientific papers. The software is deeply integrated with GPT-5.2, allowing users to evaluate claims, edit text, or look up previous studies efficiently.

Acceleration tool Prism: A tool to accelerate scientific research Prism is not meant to conduct independent research without human intervention. However, OpenAI executives believe it will speed up the work of human scientists. Kevin Weil, VP of OpenAI for Science, compared Prism to coding interfaces like Cursor and Windsurf. He said, "I think 2026 will be for AI and science what 2025 was for AI and software engineering."

User engagement OpenAI's response to increased scientific queries The launch of Prism comes as OpenAI sees an increase in scientific queries on its consumer products like ChatGPT. The company says that ChatGPT gets an average of 8.4 million messages a week on advanced hard science topics. However, it is difficult to determine how many of these are from professional researchers.

AI adoption AI models in academic research AI-assisted research is becoming more common among academic researchers. In mathematics, AI models have been used to prove a number of long-standing Erdos problems through literature review and new applications of existing techniques. A statistics paper published in December even used GPT-5.2 Pro to establish new proofs for a central axiom of statistical theory with human researchers only prompting and verifying the model's work.

Collaboration model OpenAI's vision for human-AI collaboration in research OpenAI has praised the December paper as a model for human-AI collaboration in research. The company wrote in a blog post, "In domains with axiomatic theoretical foundations, frontier models can help explore proofs, test hypotheses, and identify connections that might otherwise take substantial human effort to uncover." This vision is reflected in Prism's integration with LaTeX and its use of GPT-5.2's visual capabilities for creating diagrams from online whiteboard drawings.