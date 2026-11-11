OpenAI lets brands build AI agents inside ChatGPT
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a new feature for its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The company is introducing verified "Business Agents" that will represent brands and assist users with comparison shopping. The feature will first be available to eligible e-commerce and online service businesses in the US as part of a suite of business-focused capabilities being launched in beta today.
User interaction
How 'Business agents' will work
When a business creates a "Business Agent," users can start talking with it if it appears in ChatGPT's response.
The agent can answer questions about the company's offerings and even handle follow-up queries, like product comparisons.
Businesses can define their agent's instructions and provide context so that the AI knows how to respond accurately.
Chat separation
Chats with 'Business agents' will be clearly labeled
OpenAI has assured that chats with "Business Agents" will be clearly labeled and separate from regular ChatGPT conversations. This is to ensure users know they're talking with an agent that actually represents the business.
Companies can also claim their organization and get verified through a feature called Business Hub, which provides insights such as mentions in ChatGPT responses and top "discovery topics" where their business pops up.
Profile management
OpenAI also introduces 'Businesses' in ChatGPT
Along with "Business Agents," OpenAI is also launching "Businesses" in beta within ChatGPT.
This feature gives companies a way to claim and manage their profiles, update information, and track user engagement on the chatbot.
Through "Business Hub," companies can claim their business in ChatGPT, update key details after verification, and add product feeds with pricing and availability.
Privacy assurance
User privacy is a priority for OpenAI
OpenAI has stressed that it does not share users' conversations or "Business Agent" chats with businesses.
The insights are aggregated and only available when there are enough conversations or interactions above certain thresholds.
This way, the company ensures user privacy while still providing valuable data to businesses about their presence on the platform.