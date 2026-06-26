OpenAI limits GPT-5.6 access to preapproved partners during US review
Technology
OpenAI's latest AI, GPT-5.6, isn't going public just yet. The US government says only pre-approved partners can use it for now.
This follows a June 2 executive order that asks AI labs to give the government up to 30 days to evaluate powerful new models before release.
Sam Altman accepts US government review
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says they'll play by the rules, even if it's not their first choice.
The government wants to test GPT-5.6 thoroughly for security reasons before letting it go wide.
Meanwhile, other AI models like Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5 were pulled offline completely over similar concerns, so OpenAI got a bit of a middle ground this time thanks to early talks with officials.