OpenAI limits GPT-5.6 access to preapproved partners during US review

Sam Altman accepts US government review

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says they'll play by the rules, even if it's not their first choice.

The government wants to test GPT-5.6 thoroughly for security reasons before letting it go wide.

Meanwhile, other AI models like Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5 were pulled offline completely over similar concerns, so OpenAI got a bit of a middle ground this time thanks to early talks with officials.