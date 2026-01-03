OpenAI seeks candidates for Grove program: What is it?
OpenAI has announced the opening of applications for the next cohort of its talent-building program, Grove. The tech giant is looking for 15 candidates to join the program, with no restrictions on the background, discipline, or experience level. In a blog post, OpenAI clarified that Grove isn't a start-up accelerator but a counseling initiative for those wanting to co-build with their researchers and leverage resources in AI talent development.
The Grove program is a five-week course that will be held at OpenAI's headquarters in San Francisco. It will feature workshops, weekly office hours, and also mentorship from the company's technical leaders. The deadline to apply for this unique opportunity is January 12. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman has encouraged potential participants to apply for the program through a post on X.
Learn to build in AI as part of OpenAI Grove: https://t.co/yCBwK9yo6w pic.twitter.com/9y34gKm6t0— Greg Brockman (@gdb) January 3, 2026