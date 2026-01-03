Grove isn't a start-up accelerator

OpenAI seeks candidates for Grove program: What is it?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm Jan 03, 202601:59 pm

What's the story

OpenAI has announced the opening of applications for the next cohort of its talent-building program, Grove. The tech giant is looking for 15 candidates to join the program, with no restrictions on the background, discipline, or experience level. In a blog post, OpenAI clarified that Grove isn't a start-up accelerator but a counseling initiative for those wanting to co-build with their researchers and leverage resources in AI talent development.