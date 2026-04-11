Update now! ChatGPT app for macOS has a security issue
What's the story
OpenAI has issued a mandatory update for all macOS users of its ChatGPT app. The move comes after the company detected a security issue with Axios, a third-party developer library. Despite the incident, OpenAI has assured that there is no evidence of user data being accessed or systems being compromised in any way.
Company statement
Out of an abundance of caution: OpenAI
In a post on X, OpenAI said the incident was part of a broader industry event. The company emphasized that it is taking precautionary measures to protect the process certifying its macOS applications as legitimate. "Out of an abundance of caution we are taking steps to protect the process that certifies our macOS applications are legitimate OpenAI apps," said the company in its statement.
Update advisory
Update your apps to prevent potential risks
OpenAI is updating its security certifications, which will require all macOS users to update their OpenAI apps to the latest versions. The move is aimed at preventing any potential risk of someone trying to distribute a fake app appearing as if it was from OpenAI. "You can update safely through an in-app update or at the official links below," added the company in its statement.
Twitter Post
OpenAI is updating its security certifications
We recently identified a security issue involving the third-party developer library Axios that was part of a broader industry incident. We found no evidence that OpenAI user data was accessed, that our systems were compromised, or that our software was altered.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 11, 2026
Out of an…