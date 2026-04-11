Update now! ChatGPT app for macOS has a security issue

In a post on X , OpenAI said the incident was part of a broader industry event. The company emphasized that it is taking precautionary measures to protect the process certifying its macOS applications as legitimate. "Out of an abundance of caution we are taking steps to protect the process that certifies our macOS applications are legitimate OpenAI apps," said the company in its statement.

Update advisory

Update your apps to prevent potential risks

OpenAI is updating its security certifications, which will require all macOS users to update their OpenAI apps to the latest versions. The move is aimed at preventing any potential risk of someone trying to distribute a fake app appearing as if it was from OpenAI. "You can update safely through an in-app update or at the official links below," added the company in its statement.