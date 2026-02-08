OpenAI's hardware product could be AI-powered earbuds, fresh leak claims

OpenAI , the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant, is gearing up for its entry into consumer hardware. According to a fresh leak from tipster Smart Pikachu, the company is said to be working on a pair of smart earbuds as its first AI-enabled hardware product. These are expected to launch later this year with shipments slated for early 2027.

Product details Earbuds to be entry-level device According to a leak , OpenAI's first product could be AI-powered earbuds, possibly named "Dime." The name reportedly appears in a recently uncovered patent filing in China associated with the company. The strategy behind this move could be to launch a basic set of earbuds before going for a more advanced fully-fledged AI device.

Device functionality Focus on audio interactions The AI-powered earbuds are expected to focus on audio interactions. They could serve as hands-free gateway to OpenAI's models for voice commands, real-time assistance, and other intelligent features. This would make them an integral part of the company's first foray into the consumer hardware market.

Advertisement

Production challenges Device delay due to component shortage The leak also suggests that a more advanced phone-like AI device with onboard computing has been delayed. The delay is attributed to a shortage of high bandwidth memory (HBM), which has driven up component prices and increased overall manufacturing costs. This could lead OpenAI to launch a simpler version in 2026, with an advanced model following later when supply constraints ease and production becomes more economical.

Advertisement