OpenAI's hardware product could be AI-powered earbuds, fresh leak claims
What's the story
OpenAI, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant, is gearing up for its entry into consumer hardware. According to a fresh leak from tipster Smart Pikachu, the company is said to be working on a pair of smart earbuds as its first AI-enabled hardware product. These are expected to launch later this year with shipments slated for early 2027.
Product details
Earbuds to be entry-level device
According to a leak , OpenAI's first product could be AI-powered earbuds, possibly named "Dime." The name reportedly appears in a recently uncovered patent filing in China associated with the company. The strategy behind this move could be to launch a basic set of earbuds before going for a more advanced fully-fledged AI device.
Device functionality
Focus on audio interactions
The AI-powered earbuds are expected to focus on audio interactions. They could serve as hands-free gateway to OpenAI's models for voice commands, real-time assistance, and other intelligent features. This would make them an integral part of the company's first foray into the consumer hardware market.
Production challenges
Device delay due to component shortage
The leak also suggests that a more advanced phone-like AI device with onboard computing has been delayed. The delay is attributed to a shortage of high bandwidth memory (HBM), which has driven up component prices and increased overall manufacturing costs. This could lead OpenAI to launch a simpler version in 2026, with an advanced model following later when supply constraints ease and production becomes more economical.
Company statement
OpenAI has confirmed work on 1st hardware product
While OpenAI has confirmed its work on its first piece of AI hardware, it hasn't revealed the form factor. Chris Lehane, the company's Chief Global Affairs Officer, said they plan to release their first device later this year but didn't provide a specific launch schedule. The company has yet to comment on the rumored earbuds or the reported "Dime" branding.