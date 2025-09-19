OpenAI now lets you control how fast ChatGPT thinks

OpenAI has rolled out a new feature for its ChatGPT service, giving users more control over the response time of GPT-5 with Thinking. The update, announced on X (formerly Twitter), is available for Plus, Pro and Business subscribers. It allows them to adjust the "thinking time" of the model directly from the message composer.

User control Users can choose from 4 different pacing modes The new update comes after many users complained about the slow response time of GPT-5 with Thinking. The model was designed to reason carefully before answering, often taking longer than expected. Now, subscribers can choose from four different pacing modes: Standard (default for all plans), Extended (previously default for Plus users), Light (exclusive to Pro users) and Heavy (also exclusive to Pro).

Persistent settings Selected pacing mode will remain active across future chats OpenAI has confirmed that the selected pacing mode will remain active across future chats on the web until users decide to change it manually. The company said, "We've heard your feedback that GPT-5 Thinking can sometimes take longer than you'd like. Now Plus, Pro, and Business users can set the pace to match the moment." This gives users more control over their interaction with ChatGPT.