Intel and NVIDIA join forces in $5 billion chip partnership
NVIDIA and Intel have announced a $5 billion partnership that could really shake up the laptop and data center chip scene.
By jointly designing chips that leverage Intel and NVIDIA technologies, they're aiming to roll out new chips designed for everyone from gamers to students to creators.
This move puts extra pressure on competitors like AMD and Qualcomm.
The deal is expected to shake up the tech industry
The two companies plan to use NVIDIA's NVLink technology alongside Intel's architecture, not just for data centers but also for AI, gaming, and high-performance laptops.
Talks for this deal actually started over a year ago—right around when Intel was getting government support—so the tech world is watching closely to see how this could change the market going forward.