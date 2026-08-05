OpenAI pays $3.2M to settle claims over foreign worker bias
What's the story
OpenAI has agreed to pay $3.2 million to settle allegations of discrimination against US workers in favor of foreign employees with temporary work visas. The settlement, announced by the Justice Department, also involves Statsig Inc., a subsidiary of OpenAI. Both companies were accused of violating the Immigration and Nationality Act by discouraging qualified American applicants from applying for certain jobs through their recruitment practices.
Recruitment bias
Discrimination against US workers
The Justice Department alleged that OpenAI and Statsig favored foreign workers for some job positions while discouraging US applicants.
These companies were accused of not advertising certain job openings on their careers website, a practice they usually followed for other jobs.
The DOJ also claimed that OpenAI required applicants to submit paper applications by mail for these jobs, while accepting electronic applications for other positions.
Settlement terms
Settlement details
The settlement includes $1.2 million in civil penalties and $2 million to compensate alleged victims of discrimination.
OpenAI has also agreed to revise its employment policies, conduct training, and submit to Justice Department monitoring.
Despite these allegations, OpenAI denied any wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement.
Discrimination stance
Ensuring fair recruitment practices
"It is illegal to discriminate against US workers by preferring temporary visa holders for jobs," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.
She added that this settlement ensures OpenAI will address the harm done and change its recruitment practices.
The goal is to give US workers a fair chance at high-demand technology jobs, Dhillon emphasized.