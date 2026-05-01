OpenAI plans to nearly double staff to 8,000 by 2026
Technology
OpenAI is planning to nearly double its staff to 8,000 by 2026. The goal? To boost product development, engineering, and research as AI keeps making waves.
CEO Sam Altman reassured everyone that AI is here to help us work smarter, not take our jobs.
Sam Altman rejects job loss predictions
Altman admitted AI could shake up the job market but emphasized OpenAI wants its tech to "augment and elevate" what people do.
He called predictions of mass job loss "likely long-term wrong."
Meanwhile, tools like OpenAI's Codex are already used by millions of developers every week, showing just how fast AI is changing the game across industries.