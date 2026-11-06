OpenAI vows to cover electricity costs in new data centers
What's the story
OpenAI has announced plans to avoid non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in its data center deals. The company also pledged that local residents wouldn't have to bear the cost of electricity for these projects. These commitments are part of a framework that OpenAI hopes will be incorporated into laws governing artificial intelligence (AI) expansion.
New framework
National Community Compact
The commitments were made in a "National Community Compact," where OpenAI promises to be transparent about the potential effects of its projects on communities.
This includes factors like noise, water consumption, and energy usage.
The company also promised to reduce power consumption during peak hours, return electricity back to the grid, and set local hiring targets if feasible.
Election impact
US election results
The announcement comes just two days after the US elections, where voters favored candidates supporting data center restrictions and more AI oversight.
OpenAI said it had planned the announcement before the election results and has been working on it for months.
The commitments include some measures already announced in its data center projects in Georgia and other states.
Local influence
Chris Lehane's statement
Chris Lehane, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, said the company's commitments were influenced by conversations with residents and officials in various states.
He acknowledged that many of these areas have been adversely affected by globalization over the last few decades.
The new framework also includes pledges to be more transparent about construction plans and noise levels, develop community-specific water-use plans, and invest in local services like childcare, education, healthcare, and transportation.
Policy proposal
Compute Campus Policy Blueprint
Along with its commitments, OpenAI has also released its Compute Campus Policy Blueprint.
The document calls for new regulations requiring data center developers to cover electricity costs, be more transparent, and collaborate with local communities.
The company is already looking ahead to the 2028 presidential election and trying to shape the debate over broader AI policy.