OpenAI launches GPT-5.6 amid regulatory challenges

Cost details

New models are cheaper than competitors

The pricing for the new models is significantly lower than that of their competitors. For instance, per million tokens, GPT-5.6 Sol costs $5 input/$30 output, almost half the price of Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 ($10 input/$50 output). Terra costs half as much as Sol, while Luna is less than half the price of Terra. OpenAI has also introduced two new modes for Sol: a "max" mode for deeper reasoning and an "ultra" mode to leverage sub-agents.