OpenAI report finds India among top 5 AI-using nations

Top cities dominate Indian AI use

India ranks among the top five countries for per-person use of advanced AI tools, with adoption rates around three times more concentrated than places like the US or the UK.

Most of this action is happening in cities like Delhi NCR (the ChatGPT hotspot), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, meaning the top 10 cities account for around half of AI users.

The report points out that bridging this city-rural gap will be key for making sure everyone benefits from India's AI boom.