OpenAI researcher leaves to launch AI drug start-up
What's the story
Miles Wang, a prominent researcher at OpenAI, is leaving the company to start his own venture. His new start-up will focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery. Several other researchers from OpenAI are also likely to join him in this new endeavor. The move comes as part of a larger trend of interest in applying AI technology to major breakthroughs in life sciences.
Financial prospects
Start-up in talks to raise $200 million at $2 billion
Wang's new start-up is in talks to raise around $200 million at a whopping $2 billion valuation.
Lightspeed Venture Partners is said to be leading the funding round, although details are still being finalized.
The ongoing discussions reflect a growing investor interest in using AI for breakthroughs in life sciences, following similar successful funding rounds by other start-ups like Chai Discovery and Isomorphic Labs.
Research direction
AI models to find new uses for existing drugs
Wang's new start-up is likely to focus on AI models that could help find new uses for existing drugs, including those that failed in trials.
This approach could lead to significantly faster revenue generation than developing new drugs from scratch, as these medicines have already been tested for safety.
The strategy highlights the potential of AI technology in revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry.
Career trajectory
Wang's background and work at OpenAI
Wang joined OpenAI in 2024 after dropping out of Harvard, where he was pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer science.
At OpenAI, he co-authored several research papers, including one on how AI models can automate and speed up scientific discovery.
His work at the company has been instrumental in advancing the use of AI technology in various fields, including scientific discovery.