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OpenAI researcher leaves to launch AI drug start-up
Wang's new start-up will focus on AI-driven drug discovery

OpenAI researcher leaves to launch AI drug start-up

By Mudit Dube
Jul 15, 2026
11:29 am
What's the story

Miles Wang, a prominent researcher at OpenAI, is leaving the company to start his own venture. His new start-up will focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery. Several other researchers from OpenAI are also likely to join him in this new endeavor. The move comes as part of a larger trend of interest in applying AI technology to major breakthroughs in life sciences.

Financial prospects

Start-up in talks to raise $200 million at $2 billion

Wang's new start-up is in talks to raise around $200 million at a whopping $2 billion valuation.

Lightspeed Venture Partners is said to be leading the funding round, although details are still being finalized.

The ongoing discussions reflect a growing investor interest in using AI for breakthroughs in life sciences, following similar successful funding rounds by other start-ups like Chai Discovery and Isomorphic Labs.

Research direction

AI models to find new uses for existing drugs

Wang's new start-up is likely to focus on AI models that could help find new uses for existing drugs, including those that failed in trials.

This approach could lead to significantly faster revenue generation than developing new drugs from scratch, as these medicines have already been tested for safety.

The strategy highlights the potential of AI technology in revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry.

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Career trajectory

Wang's background and work at OpenAI

Wang joined OpenAI in 2024 after dropping out of Harvard, where he was pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer science.

At OpenAI, he co-authored several research papers, including one on how AI models can automate and speed up scientific discovery.

His work at the company has been instrumental in advancing the use of AI technology in various fields, including scientific discovery.

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