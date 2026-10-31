Sam Altman meets Samsung executives amid global chip crisis
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with top executives from Samsung Group in South Korea on Saturday. The meeting was held to strengthen cooperation on memory chips and AI infrastructure amid worsening global shortages. The tech giant hosted Altman for talks with around 50 executives from its electronics, financial, and biotechnology affiliates in Yongin, south of Seoul.
Discussion highlights
AI's potential to transform industries discussed at meeting
The discussions at the meeting revolved around the potential of artificial intelligence to transform industries, influence corporate decision-making, and create new business opportunities in the next decade.
This comes at a time when shortages in a wide range of memory products are putting pressure on the global electronics industry and driving up chip prices.
Market dynamics
Data-center operators driving demand for memory chips
The demand from data-center operators is intensifying competition for the supplies.
The top five players in the AI infrastructure race are expected to invest over $3 trillion in the coming years.
Memory chips account for nearly a third of data-center spending, further highlighting their importance in this competitive landscape.
Tech visits
Altman's visit follows NVIDIA and AMD executives' trips
Altman's visit to South Korea comes after NVIDIA Corp. CEO Jensen Huang and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s Lisa Su visited twice since last year.
The trips were aimed at strengthening supply-chain ties as technology executives have warned that chip production is struggling to keep pace with demand.
Samsung, a leader in advanced memory chips, is also accelerating AI adoption across its own businesses.
Collaboration
Samsung, OpenAI strengthen partnership on Stargate infrastructure project
The meeting on Saturday also strengthened a partnership announced earlier to supply memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate infrastructure project.
The two companies are also working together on AI data centers, including floating offshore facilities.
This collaboration highlights the growing importance of strategic partnerships in tackling the global chip shortage crisis and advancing AI technology.