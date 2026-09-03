Although Astra's use of the new technique is said to be limited, its introduction has sparked major concerns among AI safety experts.

Redwood CEO Buck Shlegeris expressed his worries over the development in a post.

He wrote, "I don't know whether Astra is much less CoT monitorable than previous models. But if OpenAI pushes this technique further, they'll have the option to massively increase the recurrence and totally destroys CoT monitorability."