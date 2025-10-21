ChatGPT will no longer be available on WhatsApp, OpenAI confirms

OpenAI has announced that its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT , will no longer be available on WhatsApp. The decision comes after Meta's recent changes to its business API policy for the messaging platform. The new rules effectively ban general-purpose AI chatbots like ChatGPT from operating on WhatsApp. OpenAI confirmed the development in an updated FAQ section on its website, stating that January 15, 2026, will be the last day for ChatGPT's availability on WhatsApp.

User guidance OpenAI advises users to link accounts soon In light of the impending change, OpenAI has advised users to link their accounts on WhatsApp as soon as possible. This is to ensure they don't lose their chat history, given that WhatsApp doesn't allow for chat exports. "We recommend linking your account soon to maintain your history," OpenAI said in its announcement. The company also clarified that unlinking phone numbers from accounts linked with ChatGPT will be possible after this transition period ends.

Policy impact New policy prohibits AI chatbots on WhatsApp The updated WhatsApp business API policy, which goes into effect on January 15, 2026, specifically targets general-purpose AI chatbots. It prohibits "providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies" from accessing or using the WhatsApp Business Solution for their technologies. This means that third-party AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Luzia, and Poke will have to shut down their operations on the platform after this date.