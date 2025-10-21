WhatsApp is banning AI chatbots like ChatGPT from its platform
WhatsApp just announced it's banning big-name, general-purpose AI chatbots—think OpenAI, Perplexity, Luzia, and Poke—from using its Business API.
Starting January 15, 2026, these companies won't be allowed to run their general-purpose AI chatbots on WhatsApp.
If you're a business using AI for things like booking or order tracking, you're still good to go. But if you're building standalone chatbots? That door's closing soon.
Why this change?
WhatsApp says too many unauthorized bots have been straining its system and shifting the platform away from real business messaging.
By tightening the rules, they want to keep WhatsApp focused on helping businesses talk to customers—not turning into a playground for every new chatbot out there.
Meta's also making it clear: break the rules, and your access could be cut off.