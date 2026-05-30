OpenAI brings Codex computer use feature to Windows

User benefits

Codex is now available in ChatGPT mobile app

OpenAI recently brought Codex capabilities to the ChatGPT mobile app. Rather than generating code entirely on your phone, the mobile app functions as a remote command center for your Codex desktop or cloud environment. This means you can use _@computer_ or specific app references (like @Paint) in your prompts after enabling computer use in Codex settings. The AI will then take over your computer and perform tasks on your behalf, making it a lot easier to manage work remotely.