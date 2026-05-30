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OpenAI brings Codex computer use feature to Windows
Codex now supports more of the Windows developer loop

OpenAI brings Codex computer use feature to Windows

By Akash Pandey
May 30, 2026
04:41 pm
What's the story

Following its debut on Mac, OpenAI's Codex computer use feature is now coming to Windows, allowing the app to view your screen and carry out tasks on your device. Users can also monitor and review ongoing tasks remotely through the ChatGPT mobile app. The company revealed the new feature in a post on X, stating, "Computer use now works on Windows, so Codex can take action on your Windows computer."

User benefits

Codex is now available in ChatGPT mobile app

OpenAI recently brought Codex capabilities to the ChatGPT mobile app. Rather than generating code entirely on your phone, the mobile app functions as a remote command center for your Codex desktop or cloud environment. This means you can use _@computer_ or specific app references (like @Paint) in your prompts after enabling computer use in Codex settings. The AI will then take over your computer and perform tasks on your behalf, making it a lot easier to manage work remotely.

Information

A major addition to the Windows developer loop

The Codex app is a major addition to the Windows developer loop, giving users more control and flexibility. The ability to use AI for testing apps, debugging flows, and reviewing work directly in their project context is a big step forward.

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Twitter Post

Codex can now take action on your Windows computer

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