OpenAI's Codex now available on mobile

OpenAI has announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) coding assistant, Codex, is now available on mobile through the ChatGPT app. The move allows developers to manage and approve coding tasks directly from their smartphones. The update, which is currently in preview for iOS and Android , expands Codex's accessibility beyond desktop computers and remote environments.

Mobile integration OpenAI on the benefits of mobile Codex OpenAI envisions the mobile integration of Codex as a way to keep users updated from anywhere. "More than 4 million people now use Codex every week, and we're seeing how much those small moments matter. A quick check-in can keep a thread moving, prevent unnecessary rework, or help Codex make progress with the right context," said OpenAI. The update also allows users to connect with laptops, devboxes, or managed remote environments and access new live states from those machines.

Security features Mobile Codex comes with a secure relay layer The mobile version of Codex comes with a secure relay layer, which allows trusted machines to be accessible across devices without exposing them directly to the public internet. This relay also keeps the active session state and context synced anywhere you're signed in with ChatGPT. The update is particularly useful for long-running tasks where timely human input is critical.

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