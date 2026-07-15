OpenAI's first hardware will be a ChatGPT-powered speaker

OpenAI's maiden hardware, which looks like a regular speaker, is still in the works.

It will serve as a human-like AI companion at home and control smart home devices, play content, answer questions, respond to messages, and leverage OpenAI's ChatGPT capabilities.

The device could open a new revenue stream for the IPO-bound company.

Last year, it paid $6.5 billion to acquire 'io Products' from Apple's former design chief Jony Ive.