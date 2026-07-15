OpenAI's first hardware will be a ChatGPT-powered speaker
What's the story
OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is working on its first consumer hardware product - a portable, screen-less smart speaker. The development comes amid Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI and two former Apple employees for allegedly stealing trade secrets. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI has been trying to acquire and use Apple's confidential information through its former employees and supplier relationships.
Business expansion
Device to be an AI companion
OpenAI's maiden hardware, which looks like a regular speaker, is still in the works.
It will serve as a human-like AI companion at home and control smart home devices, play content, answer questions, respond to messages, and leverage OpenAI's ChatGPT capabilities.
The device could open a new revenue stream for the IPO-bound company.
Last year, it paid $6.5 billion to acquire 'io Products' from Apple's former design chief Jony Ive.
Unique features
Device to come with camera and sensors
The smart speaker will come with a camera and sensors to understand a user's environment and context.
It will also use advanced AI models that are not available on regular smart speakers.
The device is being developed by a team of former Apple designers and engineers who have worked on products like the iPhone and Mac.
Device capabilities
Speaker to come with advanced ChatGPT voice mode
The device's communication will be powered by GPT-Live that went live earlier this month.
The new voice mode is designed to mimic human behavior, allowing it to listen and talk simultaneously, engage more naturally in conversations, and process information quickly.
The speaker also comes with mechanical parts that can move on their own, giving it a lifelike quality.
Device mobility
Device will be portable, can be taken anywhere
The smart speaker also comes with a rechargeable battery, making it portable.
You could take it to the laundry room while doing chores, move it to the kitchen for cooking help, and later place it in a living room or bedroom for music.
It can also remain plugged into a single room if the customer chooses.
The device is expected to be revealed later this year and go on sale in 2027.