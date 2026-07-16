Meet GPT-Red, AI 'super-hacker' OpenAI uses to stress-test its models

As LLMs grow more complex and are used for a wider variety of tasks, the potential attack vectors also increase.

Nikhil Kandpal, a research scientist at OpenAI and co-creator of GPT-Red, said, "The risk surface grows and the blast radius also grows."

Dylan Hunn, another research scientist at the company and fellow co-creator of GPT-Red, said that with more capable models coming out every day, they wanted to have already designed a system that can discover new modes of attack.