OpenAI's hiring of ex-Trump official draws criticism from White House
What's the story
OpenAI's recent appointment of Dean Ball, a former Trump administration official, has sparked a major controversy. The move has drawn criticism from White House officials who say it could jeopardize the company's relationship with the government, according to The Post. Ball had previously suggested that the White House should impose "regulatory risk" on US companies to deter them from using Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) models.
Controversial claims
Backlash from White House AI czar
Ball's suggestion has been met with backlash from White House AI czar David Sacks and Pentagon AI chief Emil Michael.
Sacks questioned if Ball was "confessing to a regulatory capture strategy" for OpenAI, while Michael called him the "supreme village idiot" of the AI world.
The incident highlights long-standing tensions between Ball and key figures in the Trump administration.
Past positions
Ball's role in Trump's AI strategy questioned
Ball served on Trump's AI team for four months last year. After leaving the administration, he became a vocal critic of Trump's AI strategy.
However, three White House officials have claimed that Ball has exaggerated his role in the development of the White House's AI Action Plan, a detailed strategy for how the US could win the global race in AI.
Defense and reaction
Defense for Ball amid accusations
A source close to Ball defended him, pointing out that a blueprint he wrote after the 2024 election included many concepts later adopted in AI Action Plan.
An OpenAI spokesperson also defended Ball, saying his role will be focused on research rather than lobbying.
The spokesperson quoted Jason Kwon, OpenAI's chief strategy officer, who said, "Really glad Dean is joining OpenAI," and "He's spent a lot of time thinking seriously about the biggest questions frontier labs need to get right."
Advocacy
Tensions with White House date back to February
The tensions between Ball and the White House first erupted in February during a major dispute with Anthropic.
He was one of the loudest voices defending CEO Dario Amodei's firm after President Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using its models.
At the time, Ball had called the Pentagon's decision to label Anthropic as a supply-chain risk a "psychotic power grab" and "almost certainly illegal."
New position
What does Ball's hiring mean for OpenAI?
In a Substack post announcing his hiring as OpenAI's "head of strategic futures," Ball said he would be responsible for shaping frontier AI policy.
This includes areas like catastrophic risk, recursive self-improvement, labor market impact, and the relationship between frontier labs, governments (particularly the US federal government), and society.
However, a second administration official admitted they were "a little puzzled by what value OpenAI sees in hiring him" given Ball's strained relationships with some of his former colleagues.