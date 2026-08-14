OpenAI releases 'Ultrafast' mode to make GPT-5.6 Sol 14x faster
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new mode, 'Ultrafast,' to supercharge the performance of its latest and most advanced model, GPT-5.6 Sol. The company claims that this new mode can work at 14 times the speed of standard processing, delivering up to 750 output tokens per second. Tokens are unique text units generated by a large language model (LLM) when interacting with humans.
Speed enhancement
Ultrafast mode opens up new possibilities for enterprise applications
OpenAI's blog post highlights the major leap in processing speed with the introduction of Ultrafast.
The company said, "Until now, getting real-time speed typically meant choosing a smaller or more specialized model."
With Ultrafast, OpenAI is taking a different approach by offering more useful work per second.
This new mode is particularly useful for corporate workflows such as incident response, customer service and support, financial market analysis, and e-commerce.
Versatility
Real-time processing for critical tasks
The Ultrafast mode can generate up to 750 output tokens per second, making it ideal for tasks where speed is critical.
It can analyze application logs, recent code changes, and engineer reports while an outage is still unfolding.
The mode can also assess transactions and suspicious activity in real-time to resolve customer issues promptly.
Pilot phase
Testing and collaboration with select customers
OpenAI is currently releasing the Ultrafast mode in preview through an API.
During this pilot phase, the company is working with a select group of customers to see how this increased speed impacts real-world products.
The mode is being tested with companies across various sectors such as coding, commerce, financial research, and support.