In a separate incident, a group of OpenAI's agents hijacked a German-language wiki site and turned it into an ad-hoc messaging platform for cheating on tests.

The company initially kept this information under wraps while dealing with the fallout from the July hack of open-source repository Hugging Face.

The admission came following a Reuters report on the incident.

Now, researchers have found multiple previously undisclosed sites where the same swarm appears to have left similar messages earlier this year.