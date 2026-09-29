OpenAI's top ChatGPT plan now costs $500 a month
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a new subscription plan for its services, the 'Pro 500.'' The plan offers higher usage limits and "Ultrafast" computing for GPT-6 Astra in ChatGPT Work and Codex. However, it also comes with a hefty price tag of $500 per month. At the same time, OpenAI is bringing back its $200 Pro tier with a lower compute allowance and fewer weekly GPT-6 Pro messages.
Feature details
'Ultrafast' feature improves speed of Codex and work apps
The "Ultrafast" feature, which is also available to API users, significantly improves the speed of OpenAI's Codex and Work apps.
With this feature enabled, these apps can generate up to 300 tokens per second. This means they can write code and perform other tasks much faster than before.
The company describes Ultrafast as its "premium speed tier for workloads where speed matters most."
Plan changes
Existing $200 Pro plan now offers reduced allowances
Along with introducing the new Pro 500 plan, OpenAI has also tweaked its existing $200 Pro plan.
The company has reduced the included usage for Codex and Work from 20x to 10x of what it offers to Plus users.
In ChatGPT, GPT-6 Pro message caps will be halved from 200 to 100 per week.
However, existing subscribers will retain their current limits for a while before getting a one-time credit to maximize their new reduced allowances.
New features
Other notable changes in Pro plan
All Pro subscribers will get a single Dot, OpenAI's new personal AI agent. Plus, conversations with your Dot won't count toward your ChatGPT usage limit.
The company has also partnered with 16 companies including Notion and Cognition to let Plus and Pro customers run OpenAI models in their services using the new "Sign in with ChatGPT" option without having to set up an API key first.