OpenAI, Samsung deepen partnership on smarter chips and AI tools
Technology
OpenAI is deepening its partnership with Samsung to build smarter chips and new AI tools for businesses.
Announced in Seoul, the two companies have already made solid progress together on semiconductor research and production.
ChatGPT adoption surges in South Korea
Samsung is now one of ChatGPT's largest-scale deployments of ChatGPT globally, tapping it for everything from research to marketing.
South Korea itself has become a major hub for AI, ranking as the largest number of paying ChatGPT subscribers outside the United States as of late last year.
OpenAI has also seen a huge jump in Korean enterprise users and is working closely with both Samsung and SK Hynix to meet rising demand.