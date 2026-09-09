OpenAI's unreleased model solves 90-year-old maths problem in 88 hours

OpenAI's new model, which is "significantly more capable" than its most recent AI model release, started to train at the end of August.

The company said that it quickly proved its mathematical prowess.

On September 1, after hearing rumors of two Millennium Prize problems being solved, OpenAI deployed thousands of bots trained on this internal model to tackle some remaining problems.

By September 5, they had cracked the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem in just 88 hours.