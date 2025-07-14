Next Article
OpenAI set to launch AI-Powered browser soon
OpenAI is gearing up to launch a brand-new web browser powered by artificial intelligence, aiming to shake up the way we browse online.
This move puts them in direct competition with giants like Google Chrome and is part of OpenAI's plan to reach more users and boost how ChatGPT learns from real-world data.
Browser to run on Operator, OpenAI's custom AI agent
The new browser will run on Operator, OpenAI's custom AI agent designed to make tasks online smoother and smarter.
By bringing this tech front and center, OpenAI hopes to win over users looking for something fresher than Chrome.
Meanwhile, Microsoft Edge is also stepping up its game, showing just how fast the browser world is changing right now.