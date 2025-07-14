Vivo X Fold 5 debuts in India with advanced features
Vivo just dropped the X Fold 5 and X200 FE in India, with the X Fold 5 stealing the spotlight.
This book-style foldable packs a huge 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen, a handy 6.53-inch cover display, and runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 16GB RAM.
You also get a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless fast charging—so it should easily keep up with your day.
X Fold 5's specs and pricing
Photography fans will appreciate the triple rear cameras (all at 50MP), plus dual 20MP selfie shooters for crisp snaps.
The AMOLED displays offer smooth visuals with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and eye protection features.
The phone is built tough too, with water and dust resistance ratings (IPX8+IPX9+IP5X) and a side fingerprint sensor for quick unlocks.
The X Fold 5 is priced at ₹1,49,999 for the top-end model (16GB+512GB) and goes on sale July 30 on Flipkart and Vivo's site.