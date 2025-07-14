Vivo X Fold 5 debuts in India with advanced features Technology Jul 14, 2025

Vivo just dropped the X Fold 5 and X200 FE in India, with the X Fold 5 stealing the spotlight.

This book-style foldable packs a huge 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen, a handy 6.53-inch cover display, and runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with up to 16GB RAM.

You also get a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless fast charging—so it should easily keep up with your day.