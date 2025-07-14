Amazon Prime Day 2025: Grab last minute deal on iPhone 16e
Amazon Prime Day 2025 wraps up tonight, and it's your last chance to score the new iPhone 16e at special prices just for Prime members in India.
The 128GB model is going for ₹47,999, while the 512GB version is ₹80,300.
Plus, if you use an ICICI or SBI Bank card, you get an extra 10% off.
Up to ₹52,000 off on exchanges
You can stack up to ₹52,000 in exchange discounts and grab no-cost EMI plans starting at ₹8,333/month. There's also a bonus 5% off with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
The iPhone 16e comes with a sharp Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple's speedy A18 chip, and a crisp 48MP camera—all running on iOS 18.
Other Apple favorites like the iPhone 15 series and the new Pro Max are also discounted until midnight—so if you've been eyeing an upgrade, now's a good time!