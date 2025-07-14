Amazon Prime Day 2025: Grab last minute deal on iPhone 16e Technology Jul 14, 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 wraps up tonight, and it's your last chance to score the new iPhone 16e at special prices just for Prime members in India.

The 128GB model is going for ₹47,999, while the 512GB version is ₹80,300.

Plus, if you use an ICICI or SBI Bank card, you get an extra 10% off.