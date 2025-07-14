Next Article
Mukesh Ambani's JioPC transforms TV into AI computer
Reliance Jio just dropped JioPC—a small set-top box that plugs into any TV and basically turns it into a working computer.
All you need is a keyboard and mouse to get started.
The service is on free trial for now, but you'll need to join a waitlist to try it out.
JioPC is available on a free trial
JioPC is aimed at homes with TVs but no computers—a big deal since 70% of Indian households have a TV but only 15% own a PC.
It's free if you have JioFiber broadband or can be bought separately.
Powered by the cloud, it could get AI features down the line, though right now it mostly runs web apps and doesn't support many extra devices yet.
Still, this could shake up how people access tech at home.