Mukesh Ambani's JioPC transforms TV into AI computer

JioPC is available on a free trial

JioPC is aimed at homes with TVs but no computers—a big deal since 70% of Indian households have a TV but only 15% own a PC.

It's free if you have JioFiber broadband or can be bought separately.

Powered by the cloud, it could get AI features down the line, though right now it mostly runs web apps and doesn't support many extra devices yet.

Still, this could shake up how people access tech at home.